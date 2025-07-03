"Connected to many of India's proudest moments in space": PM Modi links space milestones to Africa visit

Accra [Ghana], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday drew a symbolic connection between India's space achievements and his engagement in Africa, noting that "Africa has been connected to many of India's proudest moments in space."

He was referring to the lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the current mission of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station (ISS), both of which coincided with his visits to the continent.

Addressing the Parliament of Ghana during the first leg of his five-nation tour, the Prime Minister recalled, "When India landed the Chandrayaan mission on the moon's south pole, I was in Africa that day too. And today, an Indian astronaut, for a brighter future of humanity, is conducting experiments onboard the space station. I am once again in Africa."

Group Captain Shukla, part of Axiom Mission 4, which launched on June 25, is the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the ISS. PM Modi described his mission as a contribution to a "brighter future of humanity."

The Prime Minister had been in South Africa on August 23, 2023, during the historic touchdown of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the Moon's south pole. He watched the live telecast from Johannesburg while attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

Highlighting India's broader progress, PM Modi said, "India now has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. India is an innovation and technology hub where global companies want to converse. We are recognised as the pharmacy of the world. Indian women today lead in science, space, aviation, and sports. India landed on the moon, and today, an Indian is in orbit, giving wings to our human flight mission."

He underscored that these achievements are not mere coincidences but reflections of a shared future with nations like Ghana.

Emphasising India's inclusive development model, PM Modi reiterated the country's resolve to become a developed nation by 2047. "Our development is inclusive. Our growth touches the lives of every Indian. The people of India have resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence. As Ghana continues to pursue the path of progress and prosperity, India shall walk with you shoulder to shoulder on this road," he said.

Following his address, the Prime Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora, receiving a warm welcome from the community members.

PM Modi has since departed from Ghana's capital city of Accra after concluding the first leg of his five-nation tour and is now travelling to Trinidad and Tobago for the second leg of his visit. scheduled from July 3 to July 4.

His visit to Trinidad and Tobago will be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level since 1999.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia as part of his tour. He will be travelling to Brazil during the fourth leg of his visit, from July 5 to July 8, to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025, followed by a state visit to the South American country.

