Connectivity without respect for sovereignty loses trust and meaning: PM Modi at SCO Summit

Tianjin, Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Monday, underscored that connectivity initiatives which bypass sovereignty ultimately "lose trust and meaning".

"India has always believed that strong connectivity not only enhances visibility but also fosters trust and development. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia. We believe that every effort in connectivity should be inclusive and respect regional identities," PM Modi said.

"This is also mentioned in the SCO Charter -- that connectivity bypassing sovereignty loses trust and meaning," he added.

These remarks come against the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Highlighting Opportunity as the third pillar of India's vision for the SCO, the Prime Minister said that under India's chairmanship in 2023, "new energy and thoughts gained momentum".

"Our effort was to take SCO beyond governments -- to connect common people, youth, scholars, and startups together and take them forward," he stated.

Proposing ways to strengthen cultural ties within the grouping, PM Modi said, "To enhance people-to-people ties in the SCO, I propose the formation of a 'Civilisation Dialogue Forum'. It will provide a global stage to share our ancient civilisation, culture, traditions, and literature."

Reaffirming India's developmental approach, he stated, "Today, India is moving ahead following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform. We have tried to turn every challenge into an opportunity. Whether it is Covid, global challenges, economic crises, or other obstacles, we have sought to turn every challenge into an opportunity."

The Prime Minister noted that India's developmental model was not just focused on national growth but also aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

"We are working on taking this ambition forward. These efforts are creating new resources not only for national development but also for inter-state cooperation. I invite all of you to join this journey of India’s development," he said.

Welcoming the evolution of SCO to address contemporary challenges, PM Modi added, "It is a matter of happiness that the SCO is evolving with the changing needs of the times. Four new centres are being set up to tackle challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, and cyber security. We welcome this reform-oriented mindset."

