Consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be telecast live in Bangkok: World Hindu Foundation chief

Bangkok [Thailand], November 24 : Expressing his delight over the scheduled consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, Swami Vigyanananand, founder and global chairman of World Hindu Foundation (WHF) and chief organiser of World Hindu Congress, on Friday said the ceremony will be telecast live in Bangkok and Hindus from across the globe will converge at the event, engaging in kirtans, bhajans, puja, and recitation.

The World Hindu Congress which takes place every four years, is being hosted currently in the Thai capital. Organised by the World Hindu Foundation, the event opened on Friday and will culminate on November 26.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Vigyanananand said, "We have ordered prasad (food offered to the deity) from Ayodhya. A replica of the Ayodhya temple has been built here. We have also brought an image of the birthplace of Ram Lalla from Ayodhya. Copies of the image will be shared with all the delegates (attending the conference). The festive ambience in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple should be spread across the world."

"Across the globe, wherever there is a Hindu temple or a thriving Hindu community, all the followers of our faith will participate in kirtans, bhajans, puja, and recitation at a specified time on January 22, next year. The devotees can catch the consecration live from Ayodhya on giant screens across the globe and also take part in a havan, puja and recitation wherever they are. We will experience this grand event together. Hindus worldwide will create a festive ambience in their own special ways and all religious people will immerse in celebrations," Swami Vigyanananand added.

The World Hindu Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on art and culture. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New Delhi.

"The mission of the World Hindu Congress is to enhance the identity and prestige of Hindus in today's world. This can only be achieved by focusing on key areas such as the economy, education, media, and politics, which are fundamental to the progress of any society. By strengthening these areas, we can strengthen society as a whole," the chief organizer of the World Hindu Congress told ANI.

The theme for the World Hindu Congress this year is 'Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah', which translates to "dharma, the abode of victory".

Sharing further details of the World Hindu Congress, Swami Vigyanananand said, "In the past, individual efforts were made, but there was no collective focus on core areas. Over the past ten to twelve years, we have provided a direction to the Hindu community, and simultaneously, the World Hindu Congress began focusing on education, academics, media, and politics. Our first priority is the youth."

"A decade ago, the relevance of the word 'Hindu' appeared to have diminished. It started with Sindhu, then came the Hindu land, followed by Hindustan, Indian, and finally India. We have reversed this decline. Now, everyone in the world is proudly proclaiming their Hindu identity. Many heads of state are proudly identifying themselves as Hindus. This is the most significant change and we regard it as our success. The second thing you must have noticed is that we have been present since the beginning. As per our terms of reference, we do not use the word 'India'. We are not against it but we do not use the word. We identify ourselves with 'Bharat' instead. 'Bharat' has now become the mainstream. This is our success, the impact of our efforts," Swami Vigyanananand added.

"A Hindu nation will only succeed if its economy is strong. Only a strong economy can lead to a strong defence, and only a strong defence can lead to strong diplomacy and political skills. Only then can we have strong academics or education," the chief organiser of the World Hindu Congress noted.

Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said, along with other saffron outfits, it will extend invitations to as many as 10 crore families across two lakh villages to an event by Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, ahead of the scheduled consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

The programme is scheduled to be held from January 1 to 15, just ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, next year.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12.45 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Ram Mandir next year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been invited by members of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust to the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, next year.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

