Consensus unlikely in ASEAN on Pakistan's push to become full dialogue partner: Reports

New Delhi, June 16 Pakistan is likely to face a stiff opposition from Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia and Singapore, in its bid to become a full-fledged dialogue partner of ASEAN with support from the grouping's current chair Malaysia, reports cited on Monday.

Islamabad's decision to seek membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is part of its recent strategy to engage with various multilateral forums to promote its anti-India narrative. Experts reckon that Pakistan is attempting to internationalise its bilateral issues with India, a move that New Delhi has consistently opposed.

However, reports suggest that Pakistan's attempts have hit a significant wall considering that ASEAN operates on a consensus-based approach. Indonesia and Singapore are likely to join India in opposing Islamabad's efforts.

Some insiders suggest that, acting under pressure from Beijing, Cambodia may support Pakistan's entry into the bloc as a dialogue partner. Cambodia is considered as China's closest partner in the Southeast Asian region while Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, has also been enhancing and deepening ties with China.

After initially expressing solidarity with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, Cambodia and Malaysia had withdrawn their statements and backed India's counter-terrorism efforts.

Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, has viewed Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir with scepticism and actively tried to counter its move against India within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meetings.

At the same time, the Indonesian government has focused on enhancing its strategic and economic ties with India, seeking to expand its engagement with New Delhi.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest at 76th Republic Day Celebrations this year, had not only extended his stay during his official visit to India but also cancelled the plan to go to Pakistan.

During a recent OIC Parliamentary Union meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia - along with Egypt and Bahrain - blocked attempts by Pakistan to include a reference against India on Kashmir.

At a recent OIC meet in New York following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Oman initiated efforts to soften references on Kashmir in the outcome document. The move was backed by Indonesia, Egypt, Bahrain and Kazakhstan.

Additionally, last month, the Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha during the global outreach campaign on Operation Sindoor held a meaningful interaction with Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

The Secretary-General strongly condemned all forms of terrorism and appreciated India's principled approach.

He also reiterated ASEAN's commitment to work closely with India -- a comprehensive strategic partner -- on security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN. The member states included Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

ASEAN countries remain an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy and key partner of its Indo-Pacific Vision underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision.

India attaches huge importance to the ASEAN-centred regional architecture and has reiterated its strong commitment to ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality, the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and taking forward the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor