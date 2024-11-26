Conspiracy going on to wipe out 'Sanatan': Krishnam over arrest of monk in Dhaka

Ghaziabad, Nov 26 As Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu priest and ISKCON leader in Bangladesh was arrested in Dhaka, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday said there was a conspiracy going on in the world to wipe out 'Sanatan.'

The arrest occurred in Dhaka amid a series of attacks targeting the Hindu community, which has been under siege for several days. The violence has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which has demanded immediate intervention from the Indian government.

The situation intensified following the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, leading to nationwide clashes across Bangladesh. The BJP has urged India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to take swift action, asserting that Hindu leaders, including Brahmachari, have been wrongfully detained by Bangladeshi authorities. Reports indicate that many individuals have been injured in the ongoing violence.

While speaking to IANS, Pramod Krishnam condemned the attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, calling out the perpetrators for misrepresenting Islam.

"The atrocities happening in Bangladesh against Hindus, and the individuals responsible for oppressing and torturing them, are not reflective of Islam. Islam does not condone the burning of homes, the shedding of innocent blood, or the destruction of temples. Those who are killing Hindus in the name of Islam are engaging in terrorism. They are looting the dignity of women and causing terror in the community."

Krishnam also appealed to the Indian government, urging diplomatic action and dialogue with Bangladesh to protect Hindus.

He expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying, "I have full faith that as long as Narendra Modi is in power, no follower of Sanatan Dharma will be harmed anywhere in the world."

He also reacted to the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, accusing the Samajwadi Party (SP) of orchestrating unrest due to frustration over their defeat in the recent bypolls.

He claimed that SP leaders were seeking revenge against the police administration, which they blamed for the BJP's victory in the elections.

Krishnam criticised the SP for its alleged role in blocking the construction of Kalki Dham, despite a court ruling in favour of the project.

"This is the same party that stopped the construction of Kalki Dham for political gains," he said, adding that the truth would ultimately prevail through the law, courts, and the Constitution.

Krishnam urged the people of Sambhal to remain calm and trust the judicial process, emphasising the importance of peace and faith in the country's institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor