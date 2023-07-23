Constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 : A constable was arrested in Islamabad for allegedly raping a six-month-pregnant woman while patrolling, police said on Saturday, according to Dawn.

According to the police, the constable was appointed to patrol the area of the Noon police station. The pregnant woman was going to the police station for help after a fight with her husband. Adding that, on her way to the police station she approached the constable after seeing him in police uniform and requested him to show the police station way.

The constable offered to take her to the police station, but took the woman to a flat at Jhangi Syedan instead of the police station and allegedly raped her, reported Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani daily providing updates on political and economic issues in Pakistan.

Police said that the constable has been in police custody on a two-day remand.

After delaying for two days, a case was also registered against the constable at Noon police station on July 20 under section Pakistan Penal Code 376, police added.

The constable had been associated with the Islamabad police’s Dolphin Emergency Response Unit, Dawn reported.

Earlier, senior officers tried to hash up the matter as Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was scheduled to formally inaugurate the unit on July 21, and any such news of raping a woman by an official of the unit would ruin the image of the unit, reported Dawn.

Information of the incident however leaked but the senior officers managed to delay the registration of the case on the pretext of conducting an inquiry into the allegations against the constable, the officer said.

However, the inquiry proved that the constable allegedly raped the woman, reported Dawn.

