Constitutional amendments not "do or die" issue for Pak government, says Defence Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 11 : Passing constitutional reforms is not a "do or die" situation for the federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, according to ARY News.

Khawaja Asif stated that the administration will propose three constitutional modifications that are all "in accordance" with the Charter of Democracy during an appearance on the "Khabar" program on ARY News.

"Among the proposed amendments is the establishment of a constitutional court," the minister of defence said.

According to him, the administration is looking for support for the constitutional reforms from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which is headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, reported ARY News.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is being persuaded to support constitutional amendments," Khawaja Asif said.

The defence minister added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur's actions have gone beyond a 'simple software update'. "Ali Amin Gandapur is trying to cover up after doing all the work (violent protests). Politics of reconciliation and resistance cannot be done together," the defence minister added.

The defence minister also questioned the 'silence' of PTI founder Imran Khan on Ali Amin Gandapur's actions, suggesting that there must be a reason behind it.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), met with leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to discuss proposed constitutional reforms.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja told the media during the meeting that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is committed to his "historical" position on the constitutional amendments.

"The nation will receive good news in the coming days," Salman Akram Raja had said.

He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had saved the nation by not supporting the constitutional amendments.

