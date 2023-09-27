Construction of Japan's tallest skyscraper kicks off

Tokyo, Sep 27 The construction of the Torch Tower, Japan's tallest new skyscraper in central Tokyo, kicked off on Wednesday, according to the property developer.

Located across the street from Tokyo Station, the structure, which will soar to approximately 390 meters upon expected completion in the fiscal year 2027, is set to be Japan's tallest by surpassing its urban neighbor, the 330-meter Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Torch Tower, 62 storeys above ground in front of the Nihonbashi exit of Tokyo Station, will feature commercial facilities, offices, rental residences, and a luxury hotel, according to the developer Mitsubishi Estate, which held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Floors 7 through 53 will be used for offices, while higher floors will be home to a luxury hotel and an observation deck, where visitors can view the Tokyo Bay and Mount Fuji, Japan's tallest mountain.

The lower floors will include a large events hall with seats for up to 2,000 people.

