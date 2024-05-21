"Cooperating with authorities on matter": Emirates on 39 flamingos killed after being hit by aircraft

Dubai [UAE], May 21 : Following the death of 39 flamingos after being hit by an Emirates flight, the airline spokesperson said that the aircraft had also been damaged in the incident, adding that the airline company is cooperating with the authorities on the matter.

"Emirates can confirm that EK508 from Dubai to Mumbai on 20 May was involved in a bird strike incident upon landing. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury; however, sadly, a number of flamingos were lost and Emirates is cooperating with the authorities on the matter," a statement from an Emirates spokesperson noted.

"The aircraft was also damaged in the incident and, as a result, the return flight EK509 scheduled to depart to Dubai on May 20 was cancelled," according to the statement.

All passengers and crew were accommodated overnight and a replacement aircraft is being arranged for all passengers as of now.

"Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised," the statement added.

The Emirates flight recently caused the deaths of approximately 39 flamingos in the Laxmi Nagar area of Pantnagar in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

The birds' bodies were scattered across various locations, even in the people's houses.

The deceased birds have been sent for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Air Traffic Control (ATC), and the Forest Department immediately rushed to the spot.

A BMC official stated, "The flock of 39 flamingos were moving in the sky. These 39 flamingos were found dead after colliding with an Emirates flight in the Laxmi Buag area of Pantnagar in Ghatkopar. There are chances that more flamingos will be injured. We are running a search operation in this matter."

He also mentioned that corrective measures and necessary actions would be taken.

The Forest Department has initiated further medical investigations into the deceased birds.

