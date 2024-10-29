COP-16: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh lands in Columbia for UN Biodiversity Summit

Cali [Columbia], October 29 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday landed in Columbia to attend the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity COP-16, themed "Peace with Nature."

Singh said he looked forward to fruitful discussions. The meeting would go on from October 21 to November 1.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Colombia for the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity COP-16, themed "Peace with Nature." This pivotal gathering brings together leaders and experts from across the globe to engage, discuss and take actions for safeguarding our planet's precious biodiversity. Looking forward to fruitful discussions."

The Conference encompasses the Sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 16), the Eleventh meeting of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, and the Fifth meeting of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization. It will include a high-level ministerial segment, as per the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

COP 16 will be the first Biodiversity COP since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP 15 in December 2022 in Montreal, Canada.

At COP 16, governments will be tasked with reviewing the state of implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Parties to the Convention are expected to show the alignment of their National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) with the Framework. COP 16 will further develop the monitoring framework and advance resource mobilization for the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Among other tasks, COP 16 is also due to finalize and operationalize the multilateral mechanism on the fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources.

