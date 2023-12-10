COP28 provides sustainable development solutions in developing countries: UNIDO Director-General

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): Gerd Muller, Director-General of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), said that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is a conference of solutions, focusing on investing in sustainable development, especially in developing and least developed countries.

In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the conference, Muller said that UNIDO has adopted a new approach to cooperation with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He added that, through ongoing UNIDO-ITFC cooperation, both sides will achieve further collaboration that will contribute to eliminating hunger and providing job opportunities in developing countries.

This will benefit many key sectors, he said, shedding light on the urgency of everyone having access to electricity and energy, especially since 600 million Africans do not have fair access to electricity.

Muller explained that the Islamic Development Bank is a critical partner in financing and cooperation with private sector partners.

He noted that UNIDO has built a bridge for this commercial partnership between the private sector and investors in the clean energy sector, such as sustainable agriculture.

UNIDO Director-General highlighted the significance of investments focusing on new and green technologies and partnerships that aim to provide energy and food security access for the growing population. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor