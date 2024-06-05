COP29 joins IRENA to track UAE consensus energy outcomes

Abu Dhabi, June 5 The forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) Presidency, Azerbaijan, will partner with International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to monitor progress towards tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as called for in the First Global Stocktake concluded in the ‘UAE Consensus’ at COP28.

The collaboration was agreed between Azerbaijan's Minister for Energy Parviz Shahbazov and IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

Both parties also agreed to host a joint launch event at the pre-COP taking place in Baku ahead of COP29.

In May, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has officially tasked IRENA with the establishment of a special annual report series dedicated to monitoring progress and providing recommendations on achieving key energy goals of the UAE Consensus set at COP28. Azerbaijan's Minister for Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, “Our cooperation with IRENA will contribute to monitoring the energy results of the COP28 consensus and the promotion of countries' actions on renewable energy and energy efficiency by 2030.

“Within the COP29, we are pleased to support this process and coordinate our efforts to achieve global energy and climate goals.”

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera added, “Given the centrality of the Agency’s World Energy Transitions Outlook to the tripling of renewables and doubling of energy efficiency goals, IRENA and its 169-strong global membership are best placed to monitor progress towards the historic energy outcomes of COP28.

“Today’s cooperation between COP29 and IRENA will help ensure we have the continuity required to triple renewables and double efficiency by 2030 -- from Dubai to Baku and beyond.”

The new annual tracking report, led by IRENA as official custodian agency, will be published each year from 2024 to 2030 and feature the latest data and projections concerning the tripling of renewables and doubling of energy efficiency by 2030, providing timely and accurate inputs to future COP engagements.

The 2024 edition will be released by IRENA in cooperation with the Presidencies of COP28 and COP29, as well as the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA).

The call to triple renewable power capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030 reflects vital components of the global response to address climate change and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

The UAE Consensus calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner” with the aim to achieve ‘net zero’ by 2050.

