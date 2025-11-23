COP30 ends with finance boost but no fossil fuel roadmap

Belem [Brazil], November 23 : The COP30 climate summit in Belem closed with a compromise agreement that expands financial support for developing nations but avoids any reference to phasing out fossil fuels, CNN reported.

Brazil, which held the presidency of COP30, pushed the deal through after two weeks of tense and extended negotiations between representatives of more than 190 countries. The United States did not send an official delegation to the summit that ended on Saturday.

India extended strong support to Brazil, praising the COP30 presidency for its inclusive approach and for steering a difficult negotiation process with fairness.

India welcomed several significant decisions adopted at the conference, in the "High-level Statement" at the Closing Plenary of the UNFCCC CoP30 in the port city of Belem, known as the gateway to the Amazon.

The statement conveyed India's gratitude to the CoP President for his leadership, which it said was rooted in inclusion, balance, and the "Brazilian spirit of Mutirão," and guided CoP30 with integrity.

India also highlighted that the GGA discussions finally acknowledged the overwhelming demand for adaptation finance across the Global South.

Despite pressure from the EU, Colombia, Panama and Uruguay, the final package avoided any mention of fossil fuels, the biggest driver of global warming.

Colombia warned that "a consensus imposed under climate denialism is a failed agreement," while Panama said a deal that does not even name fossil fuels amounts to "complicity".

"Science has been deleted from COP30 because it offends the polluters," said Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, Panama's special representative for climate change.

"A 'Forest COP' with no commitment on forests is a very bad joke. A climate decision that cannot even say 'fossil fuels' is not neutrality, it is complicity. And what is happening here transcends incompetence."

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other fossil-fuel-dependent nations opposed any language on transitioning away from oil, gas or coal.

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago acknowledged the disagreements and said the presidency will issue separate documents on fossil fuel transition and forest protection, keeping them outside the official deal due to lack of consensus, CNN reported.

He urged countries to continue negotiations beyond COP30.

Under the new agreement, developed countries are urged to triple climate finance for poorer nations by 2035, especially for adaptation to rising seas, extreme heat and intensifying storms.

The absence of the US delegation raised questions about multilateral climate cooperation, CNN reported.

