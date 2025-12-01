"COP30 negotiations generated good results" says German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann

New Delhi [India], December 1 : The COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil closed with a compromise agreement that expands financial support for developing nations but avoids any reference to phasing out fossil fuels.

Brazil, which held the presidency of COP30, pushed the deal through after two weeks of tense and extended negotiations between representatives of more than 190 countries. The United States did not send an official delegation to the summit.

German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann feels that some good results were achieved during the summit in Brazil and Germany remains committed to exiting fossil fuels.

"I think COP 30 came up with some good results, some of them fell short of our expectations, but I think when it comes to adaptation, and the negotiation generated some good results and also binding results. My country is one of those that has committed itself to exiting fossil fuels and has also pledged a lot of money. I think Germany can be cited as an example here. In every multilateral gathering and negotiations round, there are compromises that have to be made and that was also what happened in COP 30. So, I think we are rather satisfied. We could have imagined a bit more, but in general, I think it was a good COP," the German envoy to India said.

Ackerman however was critical of the United States for staying away from the summit and said that German was working with India on finding ways to adapt to climate change.

On the COP30, German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann says, "There was one country lacking at this COP, that's the US, and they had been a big pledging country before. So that's a problem but I want to tell you that Germany has committed itself to GSTP, the partnership for Green and Sustainable Development, where India and Germany work together hand in hand on the same level to try to cope with climate change, how to find ways, how to adapt to climate change and to mitigate climate change and I think that's the way forward with India in the years to come in order to exchange experiences, exchange technologies and also ideas on how to deal with the climate change..."

The COP30 agreement, finalized in November focused on stepping up support for developing nations by tripling funding for climate adaptation by 2035 and supporting clean energy transitions. Key outcomes included the launch of the Tropical Forests Forever Facility to mobilize USD 125 billion for forest protection and a general call for stronger emission cuts, though the deal was seen as a compromise that did not include a full "phase-out" of fossil fuels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor