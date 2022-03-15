Coronavirus: Deltacron will cause a new wave of covid?; cases rise in US-Europe

In India, the corona wave seems to have completely subsided after almost two years. But globally, Corona cases have began to rise in some countries. Corona patients are on the rise in China. So the situation in Hong Kong is worrisome. Corona patients are on the rise again, not just in China and Hong Kong, but in many countries around the world. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, says Deltacron patients are on the rise worldwide. Concerns are also being raised that Deltacron could bring a new wave of corona. According to the World Health Organization, deltacron patients have been found in several European countries, including France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark. Patients with the Deltacron variant have also been found in some parts of the United States. But at present there are very few patients. But it could bring a new wave of corona.

Deltacron is a combination of Delta and Omicron variants of Corona. According to experts, the backbone of this variant is made of Delta and its spike is made of Omicron. The combination of the two variants has given it the name Deltacron. According to experts, when the virus mutates, such combinations are seen. In such a situation a person can be affected by two different variants at the same time. The same person is infected with both delta and omicron viruses. However, it is not yet clear how dangerous the virus is. But according to experts, the Delta variant was very dangerous. While the omicron was very contagious. In such a scenario, the variant created by the combination of Delta and Omicron can be very dangerous. Because it can affect a lot of people. Also, the severity of the disease may be higher. However, according to experts, the combination of the two variants in this way is not a new thing.