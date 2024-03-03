Cote d'Ivoire: 2 Indian nationals found dead in Abidjan, Embassy extends condolences

Abidjan [Cote d'Ivoire], March 3 : The Indian Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire confirmed the demise of two Indian nationals, identified as Santosh Goel and Sanjay Goel, who were found dead in Abidjan.

The embassy expressed its deepest condolences to the grieving family and assured them of all possible support during this difficult time.

In an official statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy revealed that it is actively coordinating with local authorities to facilitate the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased couple back to their home country. The embassy has also said that it will provide comprehensive assistance to the bereaved family.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs. Santosh Goel and Mr. Sanjay Goel. Our embassy is fully committed to offering every support possible to the family during this tragic time. We are in constant communication with the local authorities to ensure the swift and smooth transportation of the mortal remains back to India," the embassy stated in the post.

Additionally, the embassy emphasised that it is "working closely" to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the Indian nationals.

"We are working closely with the local authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Our priority is to ascertain the facts surrounding this unfortunate incident and to provide answers to the grieving family. We will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities to bring clarity to this situation," the embassy's statement added.

