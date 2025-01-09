Counsel General of Israel to Midwest India calls Ireland's joining South Africa in ICJ "naivety"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Kobbi Shoshani, the Counsel General of Israel to Midwest India expressed his disappointment at the move of Ireland joining South Africa at ICJ in case against Israel.

While speaking to ANI, Shoshani called the move a display of naivety.

"I would describe it in a very one word and a very specific way, naivety. You know, you cannot disregard the murder, butcher, kidnap, rape Israeli civilians [go through] and go to the court. What message do you send to the world? What message do you send to your own people? What message do you send to the terrorists? You have to remember that. And I think I'm very sad personally. Naivety and sometimes maybe internal politics. I'm very very sad about it. Definitely I don't understand the decision," he said.

When asked how he looked at the decision of a barrage of countries knocking the doors of ICJ, with complaints against Israel, Shoshani questioned their aim. He further said that US Ambassador Eric Garcetti had said that the US has affirmed their support to Israel.

"What is the aim? We have to ask ourselves what is the aim? The aim is to bring, first of all, security, safety, and peace and prosperity to the Middle East. Ambassador, the American ambassador, spoke about it in a very clear voice. And that's our aim. That's going to promote it or going to make it worse. I think it's not going to promote it. And this is a very clear message from my side about it," he said.

Ireland joined South Africa's genocide case against Israel, the International Court of Justice announced, CNN reported.

In a statement, the ICJ said that Ireland had on Monday joined Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico, Libya, Bolivia, Turkey, the Maldives, Chile, Spain, and the State of Palestine in asking to intervene in the case, per CNN.

South Africa first filed its case against Israel in December 2023, accusing it of committing genocide during its ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel has vehemently denied that it is engaged in genocide and continues to fight South Africa in court, as per CNN.

