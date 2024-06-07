Counter-terrorism officer killed in firing in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 7 An officer of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was killed in a firing incident in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

According to the district police, the incident occurred when unknown terrorists sprayed bullets at the vehicle of the CTD officer when he was on his way to perform duty in the Nawab Kally area of the Lakki Marwat district of the province on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attackers fled the scene on a motorbike after the attack, said the police, adding that it was a targeted attack on the CTD personnel and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Following the incident, security forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, kicking off the hunt for the culprits in the surrounding areas.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

