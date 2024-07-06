"Country first, party second": UK Prime Minister Starmer holds first Cabinet meeting after Labour Party's win

London [UK], July 6 : Newly elected Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer held his first Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, stressing that the country comes first and the party (Labour Party) second.

Labour Party's leader Starmer emphasised that his government is ready to serve the people of Britain.

"Country first, party second. I held my first Cabinet meeting this morning. My government is ready to serve the people of Britain," the UK Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Country first, party second. I held my first Cabinet meeting this morning. My government is ready to serve the people of Britain. pic.twitter.com/hoktYD5Yo8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 6, 2024

Labour Party won a huge mandate in the UK elections and has come to power after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015, assumed Labour leadership in 2020.

After Keir Starmer was elected as the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister on Friday, he delivered his first speech outside 10, Downing Street and promised to serve all citizens, regardless of who they voted for and assured that the process of change would start immediately, saying that "we will rebuild Britain."

He further said they have reformed the Labour Party to serve the country, putting the nation's interests above the party.

"If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country. Whether you voted Labour or not especially if you did not, I say to you directly, my government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that," said UK Prime Minister.

While delivering his first speech, the newly elected UK PM assured the public that "transforming a country takes time and effort, and it's not a quick fix. Despite the challenges, they assure that the process of change will start immediately and they are committed to rebuilding Britain."

The UK Prime Minister acknowledged that many people currently lack faith in a better future for their children, and promised that their government will work tirelessly to change this and restore hope.

Following this, Starmer expressed gratitude to the outgoing Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, for his achievements as the first British-Asian Prime Minister.

