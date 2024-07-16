Court grants bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Sanam Javed

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 : Pakistan's Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the immediate release of PTI activist Sanam Javed and barred the police from arresting her till Thursday, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court said it may reverse its order if Javed does not "avoid unnecessary rhetoric", Dawn reported.

The ruling gave a sigh of respite to Javed, who was incarcerated since May 9 last year in connection with 12 cases, Dawn reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency on July 10 arrested her soon after the Lahore High Court discharged her in a case pertaining to the May 9 riots.

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Tuesday granted police a 10-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases stemming from the May 9 riots.

The unrest erupted nationwide last year after Imran Khan was detained by paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court during a corruption case proceeding.

During the protests, widespread rioting and vandalism were reported across various locations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's residence and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, as captured in social media footage.

Lahore police's investigation wing, comprising a 13-member team, visited Adiala Jail on Saturday to question Imran Khan regarding the violence. However, the PTI leader declined to meet with the team, which sought to interrogate him on charges related to inciting public unrest against the state, as reported by Dawn.

According to Lahore Investigation DIG Zeeshan Asghar, Imran Khan was arrested as the primary suspect in 12 cases registered at different police stations in Lahore. The charges against him range from provoking the public to attacks on government properties and military installations.

Senior police officials specified that the focus of the investigation primarily centred on two cases: the assault on the Lahore corps commander's residence and the Askari Tower.

