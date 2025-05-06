"Cover fire for terrorists": Indian envoy to Ireland issues stinging reply to biased editorial on Pahalgam by Irish Times

Dublin [Ireland], May 6 : In a sharp criticism of The Irish Times editorial on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra, strongly condemned the publication's approach, accusing it of failing to condemn the violence and instead providing cover for the terrorists and their sponsors.

Mishra expressed his disappointment that The Irish Times focused on criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "rattling sabres," while failing to show solidarity with the victims of the attack.

Sharing a post on X, Mishra wrote, "Our reply to a malicious Irish Times editorial on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Instead of condemning terror, sympathising with innocent victims, it provides Cover Fire for the terrorists and their sponsors by charging PM Modi of rattling sabres and equating India with Pakistan."

Our reply to a malicious @IrishTimes editorial on #terrorist attack in #Pahalgam. Instead of condemning terror, sympathising with innocent victims, it provides #CoverFire for the terrorists & their sponsors by charging PM #Modi of "rattling sabres" & equating India with Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/Rti3hU3gnw— Akhilesh Mishra, Indian Ambassador to Ireland (@AkhileshIFS) May 6, 2025

In a letter to the editor of Irish Times, Mishra said, "Your editorial on the heinous act of terrorism in Pahalgam in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is not only lacking in professional objectivity but is in sharp contrast with the expressions of sympathy the Indian embassy has received from the people of Ireland, led by Taoiseach Micheal Martin who stated that Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of India (Wider conflict must be avoided, Editorial, April 28th).

He pointed out that the international community, including leaders like Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, and the United Nations Security Council, had condemned the attack in the strongest terms. He also highlighted the omission in the editorial of key details, such as the UN's call to hold the perpetrators accountable. In contrast, The Irish Times chose to focus on the Indian government's actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Pahalgam attack has been condemned worldwide. President of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen was among the first global leaders to condemn the vile terror attack. The UN Security Council also unanimously condemned in strongest terms the terrorist attack and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. (The Irish Times failed to mention this main operative portion of the UN statement). It is bizarre that instead of standing with the innocent victims, The Irish Times has chosen to provide cover fire for the terrorists by charging the prime minister, Narendra Modi, of rattling sabres and equating India with Pakistan, the global epicentre of terrorism, known for harbouring UN-designated terrorists and providing a safe haven for many years to Osama bin Laden," the letter added.

Mishra further said that since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed significant development, with a booming economy, foreign investments, and a thriving tourism sector.

The letter stated, "Contrary to The Irish Times's misperception about Jammu and Kashmir's limited autonomy replaced by direct rule and a harsh security crackdown on Hindu nationalist Modi's election in 2019, the people have witnessed unprecedented economic and infrastructural development. There has been a revival of domestic and foreign investments and booming tourism, as well as a fully-fledged democratic political process since the abrogation of the temporary Article 370 from the constitution of India in 2019. The people of Jammu and Kashmir elected a democratic government in a free and fair election in 2024 with 63.9 per cent turnout."

The letter added, "There is outrage in India over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The entire nation, including people in the Kashmir valley, all political parties and leaders of the opposition, and all prominent Muslim leaders and civil society, are united behind the government of India in its determination to punish the perpetrators and conspirators of the massacre..."

Notably, the Irish Times in its editorial published on April 28 wrote, "...Pakistan has denied responsibility and says it is willing to cooperate with an independent international investigation of the killings. And India has failed to produce evidence beyond claims of Pakistan's historic support for terrorism. Nonetheless, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with loud domestic support, is rattling sabres, promising severe punishment and the razing of terror safe havens. Reports suggest Indian diplomats are seeking to build backing for what Modi has called the harshest response."

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The government has since announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor