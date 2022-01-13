Covid-19: Canada's Quebec to impose health tax on unvaccinated citizens

Covid cases are increasing all over the world. The number of patients has crossed the 31 crore mark and more than 55 lakh people have lost their lives. Efforts are being made to curb covid spread. Vaccination is on the rise in all countries and billions of people in many countries have been vaccinated. But there is still confusion about vaccines in many places. Not many people have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a country has now taken a unique step. Taxes will now be levied on those who do not get the corona vaccine. The province of Quebec in Canada has decided to impose additional health taxes on citizens who do not get vaccinated against corona. Citizens who refuse to be vaccinated are a major strain on the health system and the general public has to bear the brunt of it. It has been claimed that such citizens are vulnerable because they do not vaccinate themselves and cause the spread of the coronavirus. Those who are not vaccinated will be taxed at 80 Canadian dollars, or about 5,000 Indian rupees.

According to a WION report, the Canadian province of Quebec is preparing to impose a new health tax on COVID-19 unvaccinated individuals. According to the Quebec Premier, Francois Legault, "Unvaccinated people put a financial burden on others and the provincial finance ministry is determining a "significant" amount that unvaccinated residents would be required to pay, Legault said, adding that such an amount would not be less than C$100 ($79.50)."

10% of people have not received a single dose of the vaccine

There are 10 per cent people in Quebec who have not received a single dose of the vaccine. Such people are said to have no right to harm 90 per cent of the vaccinated people. The decision excludes individuals who have not been vaccinated for exceptional reasons. Many people are advised by their doctors not to get vaccinated. It also clarified that the tax will not be levied on persons who do not get vaccinated for medical reasons.