Covid booster 'almost' sent me to hospital: Musk

San Francisco, Sep 27 Covid booster shot 'almost' sent me to hospital, said billionaire Elon Musk, questioning vaccine efficacy.

In a post on X, Musk reposted a video on reports of vaccine effectiveness, and captioned it as "Have you heard disinformation?".

The Tesla founder said he believes in vaccines but called the mandate “outrageous”. “My concern was more the outrageous demand that people 'must' take the vaccine and multiple boosters to do anything at all. That was messed up”.

Musk noted that he had Covid with “mild cold symptoms”, before vaccines were rolled out. But he had to take three Covid vaccines for travelling because of the mandate that put a travel ban on people without the shots.

“The third shot almost sent me to hospital. How many other people out there have symptoms that are actually from the vaccine or Covid treatment, rather than Covid itself?” he said questioning the vaccine efficacy.

Musk’s comments come amidst the renewed calls by the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending Americans to take the new Covid vaccine in the wake of rising Covid cases in the country.

Musk further stated that the mandate allowed companies like SpaceX to oust employees and put out bans on travel like in the case of Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic. “Until the Supreme Court invalidated Biden’s exec order, SpaceX and many other companies would have been forced to fire anyone who refused to get vaccinated! We would not have done so. I would rather go to prison than fire good people who didn’t want to be jabbed.”

The billionaire said “the cure cannot be potentially worse than the disease. And public debate over efficacy should not be shut down”. “There is also great potential for curing many diseases using synthetic mRNA, so let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor