Covid late in pregnancy may up health risk for mothers: Study

New York, Dec 8 Women who experience Covid-19 infections within a week before giving birth are at an increased risk for severe maternal morbidity (SMM) events, including acute renal failure and adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), according to study.

An international team of researchers from the US, Canada and Australia showed that the risk of SMM was 2.22 times higher among women with SARS-CoV-2 infection within 7 days of delivery and 1.66 times higher among those with infection 7-30 days prior to delivery compared to those who were uninfected.

The highest risk observed was associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection for ARDS.

The risks of sepsis and acute renal failure were 3-4 times greater for deliveries following SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to uninfected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor