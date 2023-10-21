"Coward fugitive" returning under judicial asylum: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 21 : Reacting strongly to the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said that the "coward fugitive" is returning under "judicial asylum", Geo News reported on Saturday.

A PTI spokesperson said in a statement that the "state has buried shame, modesty, law and justice with its own hands" to pave the way for "national criminal's return" to the country from London.

The three-time former PM returned to Pakistan on Saturday after ending a 4-year self-imposed exile in London and is hoping to make a political comeback in the upcoming general elections expected to be held in the last week of January next year.

In a post on X, PML-N posted, "Umeed e Pakistan has landed in Islamabad Alhumdulillah. NAWAZ SHARIF IS BACK IN HIS HOMELAND."

Referring to the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government in April 2022, the PTI spokesperson said after the regime change conspiracy, the state elements after ridiculing the Constitution and democracy "tied the country and the nation in the chains of dictatorship and thrown it to the corrupt wolves," Geo News reported.

The statement further added that incarcerated PTI chairman Imran Khan launched a "political struggle" against the nexus between the criminals and the state 27 years ago.

It said that the nation is standing against thieves, mafia and plunderers under the leadership of Khan.

"The nation is ready to 'welcome' its criminal who has been 'adopted' by the state," the PTI spokesperson said adding that the people will hold accountable the criminals who have robbed the nation from generation to generation, Geo News reported.

The statement also reiterated the demand that an immediate holding of transparent, free and fair elections can steer the country out of crisis.

Earlier, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had given permission to a special plane booked to carry the PML-N supremo to land in the country upon its arrival, ARY News reported.

Nawaz Sharif was granted protective bail in two graft cases, while an accountability court suspended his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, removing all the legal hurdles in his smooth return to the country, Geo News reported.

