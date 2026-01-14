Crane collapse derails train in Thailand, killing 22

New Delhi, Jan 14 A passenger train travelling from Bangkok to Thailand’s northeastern region met with a major accident on Wednesday after a construction crane collapsed onto one of its coaches, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people and injuries to over 55 others, according to Thai police officials.

The incident occurred at around 9:05 am in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, located nearly 230 km northeast of the Thai capital. The train was en route to Ubon Ratchathani province when the accident took place.

Preliminary information suggests that the crane was being used at a construction site for a high-speed railway project running parallel to the existing rail line. While the train was passing through the area, the crane reportedly lost balance and collapsed, striking a moving carriage. The impact caused several coaches to derail, and parts of the train briefly caught fire, adding to the chaos at the site.

Videos circulating on social media showed extensive damage to the train, with rescue personnel cutting through twisted metal to reach passengers trapped inside the derailed coaches. Emergency responders, including firefighters, medical teams, and disaster response units, were rushed to the scene to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The Thai government’s public relations department confirmed the incident on social media platform X, stating that multiple rescue teams were deployed immediately after the collapse. It added that many passengers were trapped inside the carriages at the time of the accident.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he has instructed agencies to conduct a transparent, comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and prevent recurrence.

Thailand’s Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that around 195 passengers were on board the train. Authorities are currently working to identify the victims and provide medical assistance to those injured, several of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The collapsed crane was part of a high-speed rail project valued at approximately $5.4 billion.

Thailand has witnessed several industrial and construction-related accidents in recent years, often raising concerns over safety compliance. Following Wednesday’s tragedy, authorities have ordered a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the crane collapse and fix accountability.

