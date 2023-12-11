‘Crazy, talented’ Ranbir’s sister Riddhima says he ‘aced it’ in ‘Animal’

Mumbai, Dec 11 Star Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Sahni could not stop herself from praising her ‘crazy and talented’ brother’s performance in the latest blockbuster ‘Animal’.

Riddhima took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on the actor. She wrote: “Rans!!! You incredibly crazyyyy talented human!!! Are you for real!! Aced it & how!! I am speechless !!! Ooooof!! What a movie !!!! #animalfever #Animal.”

She even gave 10 star emojis to the film.

‘Animal’ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay 'Vijay' Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out for revenge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor