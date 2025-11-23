"Creating a resilient world for the growth of all": PM Modi during address at G20 Leaders' Summit

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) addressed the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg.

During his address, the Prime Minister called for greater collective action on the climate agenda to strengthen food security and highlighted the Deccan Principles on Food Security adopted during India's presidency of the G20 Summit.

"Creating a resilient world for the growth of all. PM @narendramodi addressed Session II of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. PM called for greater collective action on the climate agenda to strengthen food security & highlighted the Deccan Principles on Food Security adopted during India's presidency. He appreciated that the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group initiated by India is being taken forward," MEA wrote in an 'X' post.

Creating a resilient world for the growth of all. PM @narendramodi addressed the Session II of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. PM called for greater collective action on climate agenda to strengthen food security & highlighted the Deccan Principles on… pic.twitter.com/jMviAVEonR — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 22, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

PM Modi also called upon the G20 countries to collaborate with CDRI to mobilise finance, technology and skill development.

"PM also called upon the G20 countries to collaborate with CDRI to mobilise finance, technology and skill development," the 'X' post added.

Speaking in the first session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said that global development parameters must be reconsidered.

"Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor