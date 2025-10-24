"Criminal illegal aliens being issued commercial vehicle licenses": White House on California crash that killed 3

Washington, DC [US], October 24 : White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) highlighted a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens being issued commercial vehicle licenses.

She accused California of giving a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to an illegal alien who killed three people in a major crash, while intoxicated and driving under the influence, prompting an investigation by the Department of Transportation.

"I can confirm that California gave this individual a license, and it is something that the Department of Transportation has already looked into. I know Secretary Duffy, who is doing a phenomenal job, has spoken on this many times in the crackdown that the Department of Transportation is taking on these licenses that are being wrongfully issued to people who clearly do not deserve to uphold these positions," Leavitt said during the White House Press briefing.

A devastating crash in California resulted in the loss of three lives, allegedly caused by an undocumented immigrant driving under the influence, identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh. The individual, who entered the US in 2022 through the southern border, was released into the country by the previous administration.

She, however, did not confirm whether the illegal immigrant was an Indian or not, as was reported by certain news outlets earlier.

Highlighting concerns over licenses issued to undocumented immigrants, Leavitt said that Jashanpreet Singh entered the country in 2022 through the southern border and was "released" by the previous Biden administration. Leavitt said that this incident shows a "disturbing pattern" of "criminal illegal aliens" being issued commercial licenses.

"As for this case in California, on October 22, ICE lodged an immigration detainer for this individual following his arrest by local authorities in California on charges of manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence. He killed three people. And he first entered the United States in 2022 through the southern border. And he was released into our country by the previous administration. ICE has lodged a separate detainer for this individual. And these tragedies are following a disturbing pattern of these criminal illegal aliens being issued commercial vehicle licenses. The Department of Transportation is absolutely cracking down on that...," she said.

The Department of Transportation is taking action, with Secretary Sean Duffy criticising states like California for failing to enforce federal English-language requirements for commercial truck drivers. California risks losing over $40 million in highway safety funding due to noncompliance.

"California's reckless disregard is frankly disgusting and an affront to the millions of Americans who expect us to keep them safe," Duffy stated in the September press release.

"California must get its act together immediately or I will not hesitate to pull millions in funding. To every other state around the country - find all improperly issued CDLs and revoke their licenses now. We owe it to the American people to ensure only lawful, qualified drivers are operating big rigs on our highways."

A new bill, SAFE Drivers Act proposes banning foreign-language truck driver tests and revoking licenses issued to undocumented immigrants.

The bill also includes reporting requirements states must make annually to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration detailing the number of prospective, successful and compliant applicants.

The SAFE Drivers act comes on the heels of the Trump administration's decision to withhold $40 million from California after Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old illegal immigrant, struck and killed three people after making an illegal U-Turn in Florida in August. California, where Singh had attained the CDL, had refused to enforce English language requirements, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Duffy restricted licensing requirements for commercial truck drivers in September, prompting a lawsuit from left-wing labor unions.

Earlier, Homeland Security said that Jashanpreet Singh was an "illegal alien from India" who killed 3 people in a DUI accident in San Bernardino County, California.

"@ICEgov lodged an arrest detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, who took the lives of 3 individuals in a horrific DUI accident in San Bernardino County, California. Singh first entered the U.S. in 2022 through the southern border and was RELEASED into the country under the Biden administration", the DHS said in a post on X.

"This tragedy follows a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety", the post added.

Earlier, Fox News also reported that the 21-year-old Singh was from India and was arrested following the incident.

Officials said Singh was driving a big rig on the I-10 Freeway when he rammed into slow-moving traffic without braking. The impact caused a massive fire that left three people dead and several others injured, including Singh himself.

Investigators said toxicology tests confirmed that Singh was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The California crash has sparked concerns about wrongful licenses and public safety. Some worry that targeting immigrants could lead to violence and discrimination, particularly against Sikhs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor