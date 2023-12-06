Cross-border love story 2.0: Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 6 : In yet another cross-border love story, a Pakistani woman, Javeria Khanum, legally crossed over into India through the Attari-Wagah border to marry her fiance on Tuesday.

Javeria, who has been granted a 45-day visa, arrived in India to marry her fiance Sameer Khan, who is a resident of Kolkata. She was received warmly to the beats of 'dhol'.

On her arrival in India, Khanum said she had been trying to get a visa for the last five years and was finally granted a 45-day stay in the country.

"I am extremely happy and wish to convey my special thanks to the Government of India for granting me a stay here. We have been in a relationship for the past five years. We were trying to secure a visa for a long time and finally, it happened. I have been granted a 45-day visa," Javeria told ANI.

In a similar incident, earlier, a Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, had crossed over to India to move in with Sachin Meena whom she befriended over an online game and eventually fell for.

However, the central Intelligence agencies sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Haider, who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan's Karachi.

A senior official confirmed that the agencies were alerted to Haider's illegal and unauthorised passage to India to marry and move in with her partner and sought a detailed report from the SSB and UP Police.

The couple subsequently started living together in Greater Noida.

However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Meena was put behind bars for sheltering illegal immigrants.

"Intelligence agencies have asked for a report from SSB and UP Police to find out how she managed to cross over without being vetted and verified by police personnel stationed at the border. We have also demanded a report from UP Police on how she entered India via the UP border and stayed with her partner for many days," the official said.

