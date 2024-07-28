Cross-border traders hold sit-in against disregard of PoGB's court order of tax relief

Sost [PoGB], July 28 : People from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) who are involved in cross-border trade between Pakistan and China through Khunjerab Pass staged a sit-in in front of the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) Dry Port at Sost on Sunday.

The protest was organised to demand proper implementation of the PoGB Chief Court's orders over taxes, PoGB's local media outlet, Pamir Times, reported.

The move came in response to a writ petition filed by the PoGB Importer and Exporter Association. The court had issued a stay order restraining the customs authorities from collecting sales tax, income tax, and additional sales tax from local importers and exporters at the Sost border station until the final decision of the case was issued.

However, the traders alleged that the customs officers and the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) have been employing tactics to delay the implementation of the questioned court order. The sit-in in front of the NLC port has halted all trading activities.

Additionally, the traders have threatened to block the Karakoram Highway, causing further delays in providing legal relief to local traders, the Pamir Times report claimed.

A trader from the PoGB stated, "For the last eight months, our goods-filled containers have been sitting around the port, and the authorities have not responded adequately. Hence, we had to protest. The Pakistan-China Border opened in April and approximately 1500 individuals who work as labourers are being harassed. All this is happening because of FBR's customs officials, including the chief customs collector and the customs collector in PoGB."

"We were not supposed to pay sales and income taxes, but they have been collecting these taxes, calling it an action by book. But they forget the order of the PoGB Supreme Court, which withheld these taxes at the Sost port. And now all our trade has been hindered because of these customs officials. And now they will be responsible for all our future actions. It is high time that the officials uphold the order of the honourable court," the trader further added.

Another trader called the entire act a tactic to facilitate other ports in Pakistan, the Pamir Times reported.

He said, "Just to facilitate other ports, they are doing all this. This will affect not only our trade but also employment. We had warned that there would be a protest after Muharram but they did not listen. We also sent them the papers relating to the court order of our relief but they did not listen."

"Hence, this was the only option left. We are now demanding just one thing, the implementation of our Supreme Court's order from PoGB. And if this is not accepted, then we have all the documents that are needed, and we will claim a refund for all the taxes that we have paid to them up till now," he added.

