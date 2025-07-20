Crowds call for Trump's intervention to bring back hostages from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 : The huge crowds in Israel called for a comprehensive deal that would end the war and bring back all 50 living and dead captives held in Gaza and called for US President Donald Trump's intervention, Al Jazeera reported.

Protesters displayed banners urging Trump to strike another "big, beautiful deal".

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that another 10 hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released "very shortly," amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Doha between Israeli and Hamas delegations, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly," Trump said during a dinner with lawmakers at the White House on Friday (local time), according to The Jerusalem Post.

The president also praised the work of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, for his role in the ongoing talks. According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.

Trump has made repeated comments over the past several weeks suggesting that a new hostage deal would soon be agreed upon.

A senior Hamas spokesperson issued a warning on Friday, cautioning that the group would not consider future interim truces unless a deal is achieved in the current round of negotiations.

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations and hope they will result in an agreement that guarantees the cessation of the war against our people, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the relief of our people," said Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida in a video statement, as cited by The Jerusalem Post.

"We know the outlines of a deal exist. What's missing is the final push - the kind of resolve only President Trump can bring. We ask President Trump: lean in. Use your power. Show the world that freedom matters," said Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, whose remains are held in Gaza.

Nadav Rudaeff, whose father, Lior Rudaeff, remains in Gaza, directly thanked Trump and said his efforts are not taken for granted, as per Al Jazeera.

"Please do everything you can to pressure all the parties to reach an agreement," he said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned the international community for failing to act as starvation grips Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

"The international community, with the complicity of our own government, has not only tolerated but effectively normalised the daily massacre of Palestinian civilians by the far-right government of indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu," CAIR said in a statement, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"These are not accidents. These are not isolated incidents. These are the predictable consequences of a system of brutality and impunity backed by billions in US taxpayer-supplied weapons and aid," the group said.

"We demand immediate action to end all US support for Israel's genocidal assault. Silence is complicity with genocide, and normalisation of slaughter is a betrayal of humanity."

The US provides Israel with at least USD 3.8bn in military aid annually. Since the Israeli war on Gaza began, it has also provided billions more in assistance and blocked UN Security Council resolutions seeking to pressure Israel to end its assault.

Noureddine al-Baba, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Syria, also said clashes in the southern city have come to a halt. The announcement, shared by Syria's official SANA news agency, comes after the government deployed forces in the Suwayda governorate to try to quell days of sectarian violence, as per Al Jazeera.

Hamas abducted over 250 people during its October 7, 2023, rampage, where the terror group invaded southern Israel and massacred more than 1,200 people.

As of now, The Jerusalem Post reports that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive. The Jerusalem Post added that the ongoing diplomatic efforts are part of a broader push to bring an end to the hostilities and secure the safe return of the remaining hostages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor