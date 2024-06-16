Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Adha

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Sheikh Khaled also sent Eid greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; as well as their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, wishing them, the UAE, and countries around the world peace, progress and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

