Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi holds discussions with President of France at G20 summit

Rio de Janiero [Brazil], November 19 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on the sidelines of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and France, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and expand strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Emmanuel Macron underscored the importance of building on the strong historical ties and collaboration between the two countries and their people, emphasising both nations' shared commitment to advancing strategic partnerships.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of enhancing coordination and joint efforts between the UAE and France to support initiatives aimed at achieving the objectives of the 19th G20 summit. (ANI/WAM)

