Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi holds discussions with President of South Africa at G20 summit

Rio de Janiero [Brazil], November 19 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held talks with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, on enhancing bilateral relations, during the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The meeting focused on exploring ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the UAE and South Africa.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of strengthening coordination and joint efforts between the two countries to support initiatives aimed at achieving the goals of the 19th G20 summit.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to further strengthening its deep-rooted relationship with South Africa, advancing cooperation to new levels that serve shared interests. (ANI/WAM)

