Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets with Prime Minister of Norway

Oslo [Norway], October 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to further enhance collaboration between the two nations across various fields of mutual interest.

The discussion focused on advancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation across key sectors including energy, infrastructure, advanced technology, renewable energy, air transport, and scientific research.

The meeting also included the signing and exchange of several bilateral cooperation agreements, including an agreement between the General Civil Aviation Authorities of the UAE and Norway to enhance air transport services, with the goal of supporting trade and tourism ties between the two countries and increasing passenger and cargo air traffic, among other areas of mutual interest.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Arctic University of Norway - Tromso. This MoU aims to support academic cooperation and research in fields such as artificial intelligence, climate action, circular economy, and renewable energy.

Additionally, the agreement seeks to expand research efforts to address climate change challenges in regions affected by climate impacts, particularly the Arctic and Antarctic.

Several other agreements and MoUs were announced during the meeting, all aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of both nations' leadership and people.

Among the key agreements was a strategic cooperation agreement between ADNOC and Equinor aimed at exploring opportunities to leverage their shared expertise in carbon capture and storage, low-carbon hydrogen and the marketing and trading of low-carbon intensity oil and gas.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) announced signing a Strategic Framework Agreement with Equinor to strengthen collaboration on existing projects such as the Hywind Floating Wind Farm in Scotland, while exploring new ventures and strengthening the supply chain for current and future initiatives.

Masdar also signed an MoU with Yara to explore collaboration and investment opportunities along the Power-to-Green Ammonia value chain, with Green Hydrogen at its core.

In addition, Masdar announced signing an MoU with ICP Infrastructure, an infrastructure fund manager backed by the Aker Group, to explore partnership and investment opportunities in green energy infrastructure in Europe, including potential collaborations in renewables in the Nordic Region.

A second MoU was signed with Aker Horizons Asset Development to explore joint development and investment opportunities along the Power to Green Hydrogen value chain, targeting the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor