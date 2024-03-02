Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi received by Crown Prince of Bahrain in Manama on brotherly visit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Manama on a brotherly visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He was received warmly at the Sakhir Air Base Airport by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of the King and President of the Supreme Council for Environment; Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Governor of the Southern Governorate; Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy; and Major General Staff Pilot Mohammad BaHussain Al Musallam, Commander of Sakhir Air Base.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa engaged in warm conversation, reflecting the close friendship between both countries and the bond shared by the people of both nations.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi's visit to Bahrain aims to strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest, deepen bilateral relations and fulfil the shared aspirations of the leadership and citizens of the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mohamed bin Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

