Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Singapore PM witness MoU exchanges

Singapore, October 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, have attended a ceremony of exchanging memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and Singaporean entities and organisations to foster collaboration in key areas.

The ceremony included the exchange of an MoU on public service cooperation between the Office of Government Development and the Future at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Singapore's Public Service Department. This MoU aims to facilitate joint efforts and exchange expertise and knowledge in the public service sector.

Additionally, an MoU was exchanged between the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi and Singapore's Ministry of Social and Family Development to promote knowledge-sharing, expertise exchange and research in social and family development.

Another MoU was exchanged between the Department of Government EnablementAbu Dhabi and Singapore's Civil Service College, focusing on enhancing collaboration in civil service development and supporting competency-building in both countries.

The Department of Government EnablementAbu Dhabi and the National University of Singapore, representing AI Singapore, also exchanged an MoU to support AI initiatives, develop talent in this key sector, and foster AI and advanced technology expertise exchange between the UAE and Singapore.

Moreover, an MoU was exchanged between the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi and the National University of Singapore, through the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, to collaborate on teaching and research, exchange expertise, and co-develop executive education programmes for Abu Dhabi government officials and employees.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Singapore's Energy Markets Authority exchanged an MoU aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the development of peaceful nuclear energy.

Furthermore, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) exchanged an MoU with Singapore's National Institute of Education (NIE International) as part of the second phase of the Strategic Framework for Educational Excellence between ECAE and NIE. This agreement aims to strengthen partnerships in education and research, promote the exchange of expertise and innovative teaching methods, and develop educational competencies and talents in both the UAE and Singapore.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre and Singapore International Arbitration Centre exchanged an MoU to strengthen cooperation in arbitration and dispute resolution, aiming to facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge in these fields.

Also attending the ceremony of the MoU exchanges were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

The MoU exchange ceremony was also attended by several senior officials from the government of Singapore.

On the sidelines of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi's visit to Singapore, Mubadala Capital and Seviora Holdings signed an MoU to enhance cooperation and explore new investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

In higher education, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Environment and Sustainability Institute signed an MoU to promote collaboration in research, policy, and data analysis. (ANI/WAM)

