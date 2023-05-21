Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

May 21, 2023

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], May 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to Malaysia on Sunday to discuss opportunities for mutual cooperation that will benefit both countries and their people.

The visit takes place with the aim of further strengthening relations and bilateral ties between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy. (ANI/WAM)

