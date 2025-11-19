Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to lead UAE delegation at G20 Summit in South Africa on behalf of UAE President

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 19 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation at the 20th G20 summit, taking place from 22-23 November 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The UAE is participating in the 2025 G20 summit at the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

This year's summit will address several key global issues, including fostering inclusive economic growth, supporting a just transition in the energy sector and accelerating progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at the global level.

The event will also explore ways to strengthen international cooperation in tackling climate and health challenges and advancing innovation and economic partnerships, contributing to a more stable and prosperous future for all. (ANI/WAM)

