Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed concludes official visit to Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, concluded his official visit to Kuwait, where he led a high-level UAE delegation.

Al Maktoum was seen off at the Emiri Airport by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait.

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed during his visit. Sheikh Hamdan also met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; and Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

The meetings focused on deepening bilateral relations between the UAE and Kuwait, underscoring the strong brotherly ties and strategic partnership shared by the two nations.

The meetings also reviewed the significant growth in cooperation, supported by the leadership of both nations. Additionally, they discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding collaboration across vital sectors to promote comprehensive development in both the UAE and Kuwait, while supporting joint Gulf initiatives.

Rashid Al Maktoum also visited Al Salam Palace Museum in Kuwait. He toured the museum's halls, accompanied by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. During the tour, Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the archaeological and national significance of the cultural landmark, as well as its historical value and the valuable collections it houses.

Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the museum's three main sections: the Museum of the History of Kuwait (Through its Rulers), the Museum of the History of the Al Salam Palace, and the Museum of Civilizations that have inhabited Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

