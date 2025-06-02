CTA leadership engages Tibetan community in Tokyo, urges youth to uphold Tibetan cause

Tokyo [Japan], June 2 : The leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), which includes Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, held a public meeting with members of the Tibetan community in Tokyo, Japan, on June 1, 2025, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

During the gathering, Sikyong Penpa Tsering spoke about the brief history and essence of the Middle Way Approach, highlighting the vision behind it as introduced by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He discussed how the Kashag has developed its policies based on this approach, stressing the significance of using suitable political terminology and the critical role it plays in advancing the Tibetan cause, as noted in the CTA report.

Concerning the adoption of the Resolve Tibet Act in the United States and the importance of acknowledging Tibet's historical independence, the Sikyong shared significant moments from the congressional hearing on Tibet that took place during the 8th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet (WPCT) in Washington, DC in 2022. He referenced presentations by Michael Van Walt Praag, an expert in International Law, and Hon-Shiang Lau, a retired Chair Professor from the City University of Hong Kong, who provided compelling legal and historical evidence that Tibet has never been a part of China, as indicated by the CTA report.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel provided an overview of the initiatives taken by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, including advocacy efforts across Europe and India. He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Kashag and encouraged the younger generations of Tibetans to actively engage in the Tibetan struggle, stressing the significance of collective action in pursuing the shared goal for Tibet, as underscored in the CTA report.

Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, a Member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile representing Tibetans in Australasia and Asia (excluding India, Nepal, and Bhutan), pointed out the importance of sustaining the Tibetan struggle. He emphasised the necessity of embracing both individual and collective responsibility, along with active political involvement, urging Tibetans to stay engaged, alert, and sensitive in promoting the common cause of Tibet, as stated in the CTA report.

MP Doring paid homage to the dedication and sacrifices of the older generation of Tibetans, led by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who navigated the Tibetan struggle through its most challenging times and established the foundation for the exiled administration, now known as the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He urged the younger generation to honour this legacy by carrying it forward with renewed resolve and vision, according to the CTA.

