CTA official urges Tibetan youth to serve community, preserve culture

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 : Karma Yeshe, the Public Service Commissioner of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), met with Professor Wangchuk Dorjee Negi, the Vice-Chancellor of the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS) in Varanasi.

Following the meeting on Wednesday, an awareness program was held for the institute's students at Atisha Hall, attended by Geshe Ngawang Tenphel, President of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, and the Head of Department, Geshe Tenzin Norbu, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

At the beginning of the program, the President of the Varanasi Tibetan Freedom Movement greeted the attendees and formally introduced the Public Service Commissioner. Subsequently, Karma Yeshe delivered a talk highlighting that the institute was founded with support from India and in line with the Dalai Lama's visionary guidance.

He also acknowledged the relentless efforts of former Kalon Tripa Professor Samdhong Rinpoche and many respected Tibetans in realising this institution. He encouraged the students to utilise their time wisely by engaging in their studies diligently while fostering ethical behaviour and a strong sense of public service.

Additionally, the Public Service Commissioner pointed out that even in the face of ongoing oppression in Tibet, the dedication and enthusiasm of Tibetans toward their language, script, religion, and culture remain steadfast.

He urged Tibetan youth living freely in exile to take inspiration from this resilience. He emphasised the need for Tibetan and Himalayan youth to study their languages, scripts, religions, cultures, and local traditions deeply to ensure their preservation without decline, as reported by the CTA.

To align with the program's objectives, he provided a comprehensive overview of opportunities for Tibetan students interested in working with the Central Tibetan Administration. He described the administrative structure, types of staff positions, application and selection processes, basic eligibility criteria, and the nature of work and career prospects within the administration.

He advised against concentrating solely on opportunities abroad and instead encouraged young Tibetans to serve in the Central Tibetan Administration, local communities, schools, monasteries, and non-governmental organisations.

He emphasised that by doing so, they would not only realise the aspirations of the Dalai Lama but also become responsible Tibetans making meaningful contributions to the Tibetan cause, according to the CTA report.

After the talk, the Public Service Commissioner addressed questions from the students and provided clarifications. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by HoD Geshe Tenzin Norbu.

On the morning of December 25, a guided tour of various departments of the institute was held, including visits to the library, audio-visual section, research area, classrooms, and medical department, as noted by the CTA report.

The Public Service Commissioner left for Delhi on December 28 and returned to Dharamshala on December 29. Throughout his official visit, he was accompanied by Tenzin Jungney, a staff member at the Public Service Commission, as highlighted by the CTA report.

