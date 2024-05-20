Cultural diversity in UAE a source of strength, flexibility, innovation: Zaki Nusseibeh

Dubai [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), emphasised that the UAE's celebration of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, underscores the importance of embracing a rich fabric of cultures, which makes its society diverse and vibrant.

On the occasion of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, adopted by the United Nations and celebrated on 21st May each year, Nusseibeh noted that cultural diversity in the UAE is a source of strength, flexibility, and innovation, enhancing mutual understanding and respect among its society's members.

He explained, "Our wise government, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recognises that the rich cultural heritage of the UAE plays a crucial role in supporting sustainable development and enhancing the UAE's leadership in global competition. The leadership has embraced this heritage and harnessed its transformational power to drive positive change and innovation, highlighting it as an attractive force for investments and a source of inspiration for sustainable tourism development initiatives."

In a world characterised by rapid globalisation and technological progress, the UAE understands that cultural diversity is a bulwark against division, intolerance, and extremism, and enhances the sense of belonging, identity, and common humanity, Nusseibeh said.

"As we look to the future, it is essential to continue prioritising cultural diversity and tolerance in our leadership approach, fostering an environment where different voices are heard, viewpoints are valued, and differences are respected," the Chancellor of UAEU concluded. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor