Culture, diplomacy lead talks between India-Vietnam during Union Minister Rijiju's meeting with Ho Chi Minh City Secy Nguyen Van Nen

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 5 : Union Minister Kiren Rijiju held a detailed discussion on several topics with Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Commitee, Nguyen Van Nen on Monday, including the exposition of Lord Buddha relics brought from India.

In the meeting which lasted for almost half-an-hour, both the leaders discussed over various issues as well as on the exposition of Lord Buddha relics brought in Vietnam from India. They also discussed the bilateral relationship between India and Vietnam.

Rijiju and Nguyen Van Nen discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, building on their shared historical and cultural ties. Notably, both the leaders expressed respect towards ties between the two countries.

The exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Vietnam is a significant cultural and spiritual milestone, reflecting the shared spiritual values that unite both nations.

Union Minister Rijiju offered wishes on Vietnam's 50th National Reunification Day commemoration, and United Nations Vesak Day 2025 celebrations.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Samten Hills Dalat, a place renowned for its spiritual significance and breathtaking beauty. He explored the site's notable features, including the World's Largest Prayer Wheel, and expressed his feelings of humility and connection to the spiritual site.

Sharing images from his visit on the social media platform X, Rijiju wrote, "Happy to visit Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam. It has the World's Largest Prayer Wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek. Humbled to be part of a bond that transcends time, geography & language."

In a significant cultural and spiritual milestone, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Ho Chi Minh City today aboard a special aircraft from India, marking the beginning of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in Vietnam from May 6-8, 2025.

The Indian delegation, led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, was joined by monks and senior officials in accompanying the Sacred Relics from Sarnath, India. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, reflecting the profound and shared spiritual values that unite both nations.

The Holy Relics are being exhibited with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation. They will be displayed to the public in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025, before continuing to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025, the Ministry of Culture said.

The Sacred Relics will be in Vietnam from May 2 to May 21, 2025, as part of the Vesak Day commemorations, strengthening people-to-people connections and honouring Lord Buddha's message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

