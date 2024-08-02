Curfew, internet blackout imposed in Balochistan amid protests against enforced disappearances

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 2 : The people of Pakistan's Balochistan province are currently not able to access information as the Pakistani security forces imposed a curfew and have blocked internet across various cities amid the ongoing protests against enforced disappearances.

This situation has worsened in conjunction with the ongoing Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar after several people, including activists and even journalists, were detained by Pakistani forces for taking part in the peaceful protest against enforced disappearances.

Further, Mahrang Baloch, a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, took to X and condemned the raid on journalist Usman Khan's home.

"I strongly condemn the raid on journalist Usman Khan's home. Usman is a brave and dedicated journalist who, for performing his journalistic duties and covering the Baloch National Gathering, is being harassed along with his family," she stated.

I strongly condemn the raid on journalist Usman Khan's home. Usman is a brave and dedicated journalist who, for performing his journalistic duties and covering the Baloch National Gathering, is being harassed along with his family. I appeal to the journalistic community and… pic.twitter.com/rXYoCTOTCT — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) August 2, 2024

She further appealed to the journalistic community and human rights organizations to raise their voices.

"I appeal to the journalistic community and human rights organizations to raise their voices to ensure Usman Khan's safety, as his life is currently threatened by the military and intelligence agencies of the state of Pakistan for fulfilling his journalistic duties," she added.

The critical situation has garnered a lot of international attention from global human rights organizations, lawmakers, and activists.

Previously, British lawmaker John McDonnell also introduced a resolution in the UK Parliament condemning the heinous actions of Pakistani security forces against peaceful protests in Balochistan.

The crackdown against peaceful #Baloch protesters in #Balochistan and #Karachi is a severe violation of their fundamental rights. For the 6th day, their voices are met with violence and arrests. We strongly condemn these actions by Pakistani forces and urge the authorities to… pic.twitter.com/jiWtniV56z— Paank (@paank_bnm) August 2, 2024

In a post on X, Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), said "The crackdown against peaceful Baloch protesters in Balochistan and Karachi is a severe violation of their fundamental rights. For the 6th day, their voices are met with violence and arrests. We strongly condemn these actions by Pakistani forces and urge the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and free expression."

Human rights defenders have long raised concern over widespread reports of enforced disappearances, where individuals are abducted by security forces and their whereabouts remain unknown, leading to severe distress for their families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor