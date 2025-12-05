Current visit, agreements reached, will help further deepen Russia-India strategic partnership: Putin

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that his State visit to India and the agreements signed during bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further strengthen and deepen the Russia-India strategic partnership, as both sides reviewed their cooperation across a wide spectrum of sectors.

President Putin, during a joint press address at Hyderabad House, said the two leaders had developed a close working dialogue. He recalled his meeting earlier this year during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tianjin, China.

"We and PM Modi established a close working dialogue in September when we were at the SCO summit in Tianjin. We are personally overseeing special developments on strategic avenues and monitoring key bilateral projects," the Russian President said.

Putin emphasised that the delegations had examined the full breadth of bilateral ties, noting relevant issues on the multifaceted interaction that both nations need to address.

"With the help of our delegation, we have meticulously reviewed the whole range of relevant questions of the Russia-India multifaceted interaction. We exchanged our opinions on relevant global and regional subjects," he said.

The Russian President noted that the two sides had signed an "impressive package" of intergovernmental and inter-organisational agreements, many of which are geared towards expanding economic cooperation. Putin further highlighted that bilateral trade had touched USD 64 billion last yearan increase of 12 per centand said that both sides aim to raise it to USD 100 billion.

"To achieve this, we have harmonised our approach in the Programme of Russian-Indian Economic Cooperation until 2030," Putin said noting that the document lays out concrete objectives for removing hurdles to trade and capital flows.

Putin also reiterated that both nations are increasingly using national currencies, with 96 per cent of transactions conducted in rupees and rubles, noting that Russia has broadened mechanisms for the use of Indian rupees received from export settlements.

The Russian President also highlighted deepening energy cooperation, stating that Russia remains a reliable supplier of oil, gas, and coal to meet India's growing needs. He also underscored ongoing collaboration on India's largest nuclear power plant. He indicated readiness to expand into small modular reactors, floating nuclear power plants, and non-energy atomic applications in medicine and agriculture.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's support for India's Make in India initiative, saying Russia will establish local manufacturing of industrial products in partnership with Indian agencies.

"We are conducting joint initiatives in the industry, machine, manufacturing, digital Technologies space, exploration and other science-intensive avenues. Russia will also be establishing the production of Industrial Products in the framework of the 'Make in India' programme, which is a Hallmark project of distinguished Prime Minister Modi," the Russian President said.

On the global stage, Putin said India and Russia share aligned positions on significant issues.

"Russia and India conduct independent and self-sufficient foreign policy... promoting a more just and democratic multipolar world order and defending the principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter," he added.

He added that both countries will continue close cooperation in BRICS and SCO and that Russia will fully support India as it assumes the BRICS Chairship next year.

The Russian President expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the talks, noting that both sides were "undoubtedly satisfied" with the results.

"I can express my confidence that the current visit and the agreements reached will help further deepen the Russia-India strategic partnership," the President of the Russian Federation stated.

Vladimir Putin, on his first visit to India in four years, will be in New Delhi until December 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor