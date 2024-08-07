Customs, BSF on high alert after family caught in Bengal with fake Indian docus

Kolkata, Aug 7 Amid the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, the officials of the Customs Department and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been alerted of the possibilities of illegal immigration attempts through the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal using fake Indian identity documents.

The department has already been provided with names of certain Bangladeshi residents who might make such illegal immigration attempts, a list of which has also been shared with the BSF battalions deputed at the different border outposts in the state.

Sources said that the alert had been issued after a Bangladesh couple, along with their child, was nabbed while attempting to illegally enter the Indian territory on Tuesday evening and both of them were carrying fake Aadhaar and PAN cards.

In the face of interrogation, they admitted that they spent huge amounts of money to prepare such fake Indian identity documents so that the treatment of their child could become less costly in Indian hospitals.

The two persons, residents of Rangpur in Bangladesh, are Enamul Haque Sohail and Sanjida Zinat Ilahi. They were made to sign certain documents following which they were sent back to Bangladesh. However, the fake Indian documents have been seized.

Already, the newly appointed Director General of BSF, Daljit Singh Chaudhury during his recent visit to the state made a tour of the different border outposts in West Bengal and supervised the scaled-up security arrangements there.

He has emphasized more on ensuring absolute security and sealing the borders with Bangladesh to prevent any kind of illegal infiltration attempt to take advantage of the Bangladesh crisis.

He especially emphasized enhanced security arrangements at the floating border outposts and the deployment of additional security personnel at the sensitive border points through which chances of illegal infiltration are more.

