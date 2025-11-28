Cyclone Ditwah expected to continue its north-northwestward trajectory, to hit Andhra coasts in November 30: IMD

New Delhi [India], November 28 : The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that Cyclone Ditwah, currently over coastal Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving slowly north-northwestwards at 4 kmph.

As of 1130 hrs IST on November 28, 2025, it's centred near latitude 8.4°N and longitude 81.0°E, approximately 30 km southwest of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and 310 km south-southeast of Karaikal, India.

The storm is expected to continue its north-northwestward trajectory, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, 2025.

The Met department said in a post on X, "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November."

"The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with the speed of 4 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 28th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 8.4°N and longitude 81.0°E, about 30 km southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 110 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 310 km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 420 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 520 km south of Chennai (India)."

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in coastal and interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Strong winds, local flooding, and possible storm surges are anticipated. Authorities have issued yellow and orange alerts for parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah. India also dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In a post on X, he said, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need."

Sri Lanka has closed government offices and schools as the death toll from floods and landslides across the country has risen to 56, with more than 600 houses damaged, according to officials, Al Jazeera reported.

Sri Lanka began grappling with severe weather last week, and the conditions worsened on Thursday with heavy downpours that flooded homes, fields and roads, and triggered landslides across the country.

