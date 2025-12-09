Cyclone Ditwah: US provides immediate USD 2 million emergency assistance to Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 9 : Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended gratitude to the United States for the immediate USD 2 million emergency assistance and the deployment of C-130 to aid in humanitarian operations in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "My deepest gratitude to the US and President @realDonaldTrump for standing with us yet again at a time of need. The swift C-130 deployments and immediate $2 million emergency assistance reflect the strength of our enduring partnership, firmly rooted in shared democratic values, and close ties between our people."

https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/1998218902980239434?s=20

In a statement on Monday, the US Indo-Pacific Command said, "At the request of the government of Sri Lanka, the U.S. military is working alongside the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre and Sri Lankan Armed Forces to provide foreign disaster relief to communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused severe flooding, widespread displacement and tragic loss of life."

The Indo-Pacific command further noted that it is working closely with the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre, Sri Lankan Armed Forces, and the US Department of State- the US military deployed a range of personnel, aircraft and logistical support capabilities to assist with lifesaving and life-sustaining humanitarian operations.

The death toll has soared to 627, with several hundred people still missing, the Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Cyclone Ditwah has resulted in relentless rain, flash floods and landslides across the island, causing river levels to rise to historic highs, submerging entire towns and causing loss in critical infrastructure.

According to Daily Mirror, 190 individuals remain missing as rescue and search efforts continue. Furthermore, the adversarial weather has affected all 25 districts, impacting 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor